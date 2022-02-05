Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,503 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.5% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average is $310.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $224.26 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

