Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.59. 39,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,516,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLND)

As of June 25, 2021, Millendo Therapeutics, Inc was acquired by Tempest Therapeutics Inc, in a reverse merger transaction. Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.