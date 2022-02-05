Mina (MINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Billion

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Mina has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $57.60 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00006998 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051450 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.62 or 0.07245611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,580.55 or 1.00237643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00053061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006582 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 369,484,046 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

