Minter Network Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.54 million and approximately $16,523.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00132824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00184047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00030811 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,415,395,852 coins and its circulating supply is 5,210,186,285 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

