MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $409.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.39 million and $409.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,632.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.07 or 0.07263793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.37 or 0.00293935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.62 or 0.00772520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011524 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00405887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00234151 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

