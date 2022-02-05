Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.36 Million

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Amazon has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $106,704.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,201.63 or 0.07791192 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 2,922 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Amazon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Amazon directly using US dollars.

