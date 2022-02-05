Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $5,613.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $362.86 or 0.00874304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.90 or 0.07262000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00057261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.14 or 0.99941561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 26,998 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.