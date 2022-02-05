Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Price Tops $34.41 on Major Exchanges (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $34.41 or 0.00082981 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $38.67 million and approximately $80,667.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00051059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.51 or 0.07216173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,453.81 or 0.99962084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052651 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

