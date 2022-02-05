Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $63.66

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $273,550.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $63.66 or 0.00154913 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00051413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.27 or 0.07206272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00053635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.23 or 1.00105256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00053256 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 157,277 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

