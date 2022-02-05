MMOCoin (MMO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $318,515.22 and approximately $5.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000696 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

