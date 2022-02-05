ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ModivCare worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter worth approximately $39,097,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.55 and a 52-week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

