Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Position Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.69.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $298.77 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

