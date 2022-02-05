Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,202,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732,759 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Mondelez International worth $359,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.02. 7,909,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,159,178. The firm has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

