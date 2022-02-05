Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Increased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for 1.3% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $92,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 67.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 143,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 67.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,152,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,277 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80. The company has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

