MonetaryUnit (MUE) One Day Volume Hits $1,429.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $813,922.96 and $1,429.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00123285 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,755,027 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

