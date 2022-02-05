MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stake Boosted by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 3.00% of MoneyGram International worth $22,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.00. 1,798,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,469. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $825.19 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan acquired 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

