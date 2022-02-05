Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for about $87.62 or 0.00210492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonriver has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $262.94 million and approximately $34.99 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00051674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.20 or 0.07205087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,534.40 or 0.99779450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00053117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,255,542 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,876 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

