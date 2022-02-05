Morpheus.Network (MNW) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $64.52 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00110465 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Coin Profile

MNW is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.