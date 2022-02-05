Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $16.08 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $308.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.