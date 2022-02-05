Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) vs. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Critical Analysis

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and Trebia Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Moxian and Trebia Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trebia Acquisition has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.37%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than Moxian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moxian and Trebia Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 38.28 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trebia Acquisition beats Moxian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

