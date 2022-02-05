Mrweb Finance (AMA) One Day Volume Tops $1.78 Million

Mrweb Finance (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded up 23.2% against the dollar. Mrweb Finance has a total market capitalization of $479,407.78 and approximately $1.78 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00043638 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00111607 BTC.

Mrweb Finance Coin Profile

AMA is a coin. Mrweb Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,750,000 coins. Mrweb Finance’s official Twitter account is @MrwebFinance . The Reddit community for Mrweb Finance is https://reddit.com/r/Mrweb_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MrWeb Finance is a simplified and trusted Decentralized Financial system for people who are looking to earn from the crypto space.”

Buying and Selling Mrweb Finance

