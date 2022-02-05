mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.66 million and approximately $214,975.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,467.58 or 0.99876645 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00030305 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.18 or 0.00503816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001259 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

