Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $591.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce sales of $591.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $691.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE MUR opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

