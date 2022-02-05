MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.40. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 31,010 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.13.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 5.93%.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

