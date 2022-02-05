MXC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.32 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $234.91 million and approximately $15.32 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00323501 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006512 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.41 or 0.01194766 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003006 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

