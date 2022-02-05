My DeFi Pet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $967,306.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $967,306.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.72 or 0.07257263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.54 or 0.99850465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

