MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 7.5%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Approximately 360,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,338,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £11.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

MyHealthChecked Company Profile (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

