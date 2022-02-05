Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.24 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000134 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008456 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,815,807,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.