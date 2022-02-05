MyWish (WISH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $460.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MyWish has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $726,355.82 and approximately $460.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

