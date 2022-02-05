Name Change Token One Day Volume Hits $43,710.00 (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded up 55.2% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $43,710.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00111284 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,913,966 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

