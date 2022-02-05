Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.18

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.00. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 93,721 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

