National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.06% of National Bank worth $50,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NBHC opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $610,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

