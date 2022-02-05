NativeCoin (N8V) Hits Market Capitalization of $236,936.52

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $236,936.52 and approximately $8.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00185772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031481 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00075380 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00387303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

