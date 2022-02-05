Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $27,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 27.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,328 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average of $270.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $238.62 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

