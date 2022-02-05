Natixis Invests $33.77 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Natixis bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,766,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.30% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snap-on by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 2,526.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 364,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,346,000 after acquiring an additional 350,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after acquiring an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

SNA opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $183.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.