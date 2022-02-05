Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,719 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.06% of Biogen worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after buying an additional 689,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $361,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,898 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIIB. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

