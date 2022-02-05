NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 300 ($4.03).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LON:NWG opened at GBX 246 ($3.31) on Friday. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 162.40 ($2.18) and a one year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.47). The stock has a market cap of £27.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 232.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 220.94.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

