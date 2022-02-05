Navcoin Price Tops $0.18 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $95,850.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002696 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014225 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008584 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,776,134 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

