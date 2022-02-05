Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $12.14 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $12.14 million and $288,600.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016994 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004496 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001341 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,944,156 coins and its circulating supply is 18,642,949 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

