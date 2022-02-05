NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after buying an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after buying an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,310 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $411,579,000 after buying an additional 95,094 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $87.63 on Friday. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.