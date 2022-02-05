Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 956,360 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956,360 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of Medtronic worth $620,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 89,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Medtronic by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,119,599 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $140,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

MDT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 4,526,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

