Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100,656 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of America worth $399,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 40.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 27.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,860,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,710,000 after purchasing an additional 404,467 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,743,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,961,000 after acquiring an additional 528,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 60,253,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,456,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $395.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

