Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.39% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $320,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,099,000 after purchasing an additional 631,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,735,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,807,000 after buying an additional 125,073 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,601,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,938,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,504,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,314,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,486,000 after buying an additional 93,364 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $210.35. 2,020,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,136. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.88 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.76. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

