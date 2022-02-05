Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,383,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,318 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Pfizer worth $401,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.00. 24,924,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,907,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $297.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

