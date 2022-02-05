Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,863,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Home Depot worth $936,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $359.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,836,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

