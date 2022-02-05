Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,168 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $420,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $483.17. 3,066,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,931,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $475.06 and its 200-day moving average is $442.08. The stock has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

