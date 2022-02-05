Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 243,844 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,844 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of salesforce.com worth $692,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 45,360.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 231,790 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 837,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $204,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $522,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock worth $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. 6,175,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,219,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.52. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

