Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,873 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $635,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,391,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

