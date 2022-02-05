Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 174,484 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $338,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,741,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $622.96. 1,205,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,688. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $626.73 and its 200-day moving average is $621.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $617.00 to $585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

