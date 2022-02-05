Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,599,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.72% of CME Group worth $502,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,920 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $5.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $246.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,852. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.69 and a 52-week high of $248.20. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.00.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

